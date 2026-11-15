Sioux Falls has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building community. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact day to day.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

The Goodman Group, LLC Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily activities and special events for residents, support outings and appointments, and keep program spaces organized. Good fit if you enjoy working with older adults, can lift and move supplies, and are comfortable working some nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

The Goodman Group, LLC Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role but full-time hours: you’ll help plan and lead activities, encourage resident participation, and support transportation to outings and appointments. Great if you want steady hours in a resident-focused setting and have experience or interest in social or recreational programming.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an inpatient rehab hospital)

(recruiting for an inpatient rehab hospital) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$110,000 per year + incentive plan

Lead and rebuild the case management team at a 40-bed inpatient rehab hospital, focusing on utilization review, care coordination, and stronger discharge planning. This is a hands-on leadership role for an experienced RN or licensed clinician with at least 3 years of hospital case management and a CCM/ACM (or willingness to get it in the first year); relocation help is available if you’re moving from 100+ miles away.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.