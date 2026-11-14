Sioux Falls is seeing solid growth in leadership roles, from tech and energy to local services and construction. If you’re ready to step up, these executive and management jobs span big national brands and homegrown companies.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Sioux Falls, SD (remote‑first within U.S.)

(remote‑first within U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $236,000 – $296,000/year in South Dakota (base pay range for “all other U.S. states”)

Lead a portfolio of new, high‑impact products in a small senior team that works directly with the CEO. You’ll own vision, strategy, and roadmap for zero‑to‑one products, using AI tools, data, and cross‑functional leadership to turn big ideas into scalable businesses.

Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (a Koch company)

Location: Based in Sioux Falls, SD portfolio (remote in U.S., ~50% travel)

Based in portfolio (remote in U.S., ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000/year (plus variable bonus eligibility)

Own high‑voltage substation and interconnection projects that support utility‑scale renewable energy. Ideal if you have an electrical engineering background and want to manage EPC contractors, drive schedule and budget, and influence big infrastructure decisions.

Employer: Wynen's

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day‑to‑day operations at a busy express car wash, leading hiring, training, and scheduling while keeping service fast, friendly, and safe. Good fit if you like hands‑on leadership, coaching a team, and driving membership and revenue growth.

Employer: Journey Group

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, annual bonus, and full benefits)

Build Journey Group’s first‑ever PMO and change management function as the company plans to double in size by 2029. You’ll create structure for internal projects, lead key pilots, and work closely with both field leaders and executives.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.