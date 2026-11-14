Sioux Falls is quietly building a strong engineering scene, from roads and water systems to satellites in space. Here are several solid roles if you like solving real-world problems with math, tech, and design.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under senior engineers on water, municipal, and site design projects while you build your skills in Civil 3D, reports, plans, and construction observation. AE2S highlights 100% paid family health insurance, strong 401(k) + ESOP, and a big focus on career growth and mentorship.

Employer: CNH

CNH Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Internship (full-time, May–August)

Pay: $19.57 – $31.93/hour (plus possible bonus)

Summer internship for current college students to support testing on ag and construction equipment/technology. Comes with mentorship, hands-on projects, networking events, and strong benefits exposure at a global company.

Employer: Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR)

Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR) Location: Team anchored in Sioux Falls, SD (hybrid; fully remote considered )

(hybrid; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role supporting Landsat satellite calibration and other Earth-observing systems. Ideal if you have 5+ years in engineering/remote sensing, strong Python/Matlab/C/C++, and want to work on national security and space missions with flexible work options.

Employer: Houston Engineering, Inc.

Houston Engineering, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD (job family described across offices)

(job family described across offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level/early-career role (0–3 years) helping design rural and urban roadways and bridges and doing construction observation. Great if you’ve passed (or are close to) the FE, know Civil 3D/MicroStation/OpenRoads, and want strong benefits, bonuses, and 401(k) match.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Sioux Falls, SD among multiple options

among multiple options Type: Full-time, national practice leadership

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000+

Senior leadership role to set AE2S’s national water resources strategy across many offices. Best for a PE with 10+ years in water resources and proven leadership in flood, drought, stormwater, or erosion control, with standout perks like 100% company-paid family health insurance and employee ownership (ESOP).

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.