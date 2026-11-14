Sioux Falls has a solid mix of hands-on shop roles and technical engineering work right now. If you like building, fixing, or improving how things are made, these are worth a look.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (Granite City)

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (Granite City) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help produce wort, keep brewing equipment running, and maintain a clean brew house. Good fit if you love brewing, can lift heavy bags and kegs, and don’t mind hot/cold temps and flexible hours.

Employer: CNH (Raven Applied Technologies)

(Raven Applied Technologies) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,625 – $114,425/year + bonus

Support and improve mechanical assembly lines for precision ag products using Lean tools and problem-solving. Great for engineers with 2+ years’ experience who want to lead projects, boost quality and safety, and work with both office and shop-floor teams.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC machines from technical drawings to make precision parts. Ideal if you already know CNC operation, can read prints, hold tight tolerances, and handle your own inspections and basic troubleshooting.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate CNC equipment, load materials, and check parts against specs. Good entry point into machining if you can read blueprints, use measuring tools, and want on-the-job training.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor production machines in a fast-paced setting, inspect finished parts, and keep your area clean and safe. Works well for dependable folks comfortable with repetitive tasks and standing most of the shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking so they don’t miss a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.