Sioux Falls healthcare is buzzing right now – from big systems like Avera, Sanford, and the VA to local clinics and senior living, there’s something for almost every license level.

Below are several solid openings you can skim and click into if they fit your skills.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Part-time , ~ 20 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Support a busy retail pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and customer service. Includes structured training, benefits eligibility even part-time, and potential to help with vaccines where allowed.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Falls Community Health

City of Sioux Falls – Falls Community Health Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Interim, up to 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri

Front-desk clinic role handling scheduling, registration, insurance verification, payments, and records. Good fit if you’ve done front-desk work in a clinic and know EMR systems.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time, nights & weekends required

Retail pharmacy tech role focused on accurate prescription filling, insurance billing, and customer care. Requires national tech certification and offers a fast-paced environment with chances to give vaccines where allowed.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time, Travel , 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts Pay: $3,589/week (package)

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, stipends for travelers who qualify, day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), and weekly or daily pay. Requires at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience.

Employer: Avera Health

Avera Health Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time

Join a 25-radiologist group at a 545-bed regional referral center. About 200 shifts/year, competitive pay/benefits, relocation and CME support, academic options, and no South Dakota state income tax.

Employer: Caring Professionals, Inc.

Caring Professionals, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD (work from home with occasional site visits)

Sioux Falls, SD (work from home with occasional site visits) Type: Part-time, potential to increase hours

Work with skilled nursing facilities to manage South Dakota Medicaid applications and prevent large A/R issues. Must already have experience with the state Medicaid process for SNFs; pay is described as very competitive.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Sioux Falls VA Health Care System – Community Living Center

Sioux Falls VA Health Care System – Community Living Center Type: Full-time, rotating days/evenings/nights, weekends & holidays

Provide hands-on care, meds, and rehab support for Veterans needing long-term or short-stay care. Offers federal benefits, premium pay for nights/weekends/holidays, generous PTO, pension plus 401(k), and possible recruitment/relocation incentives.

Employer: Touchmark

Touchmark Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Lead care in Assisted Living and Memory Care at a resort-style senior community. Mix of resident/family coordination, care planning, quality audits, and staff support; bachelor’s in a related field and licensed-care experience preferred.

Employer: Touchmark at All Saints

Touchmark at All Saints Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time, Part-time (weekends), PRN

Overnight and weekend shifts passing meds and supporting residents in a high-end retirement community. Offers shift differentials, tuition help (including CMA training), 401(k) match, and same-day pay options.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Travel , 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts Pay: $2,527/week (package)

OT travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, day shifts, and strong recruiter support. Good option if you want to test out Sioux Falls while earning solid travel pay.

Employer: Enhance Therapies (Blue Stone Therapy)

Enhance Therapies (Blue Stone Therapy) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Part-time

Provide PT treatments in a SNF/LTC setting under PT supervision. Offers flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, online CEUs, and strong mentorship—new PTA grads are welcome.

Employer: Sanford Health – Solutions By Sanford

Sanford Health – Solutions By Sanford Location: Surgical Tower, Sioux Falls, SD

Surgical Tower, Sioux Falls, SD Type: Travel-style contract , 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, 14 weeks, , 12-hr day shifts Pay: Approx. $2,866/week

Cardiovascular OR travel assignment within the Sanford system. Weekly pay with stipend included, Sanford benefits, and option to extend or move to another Sanford site; requires prior RN and travel experience.

Employer: Avera Heart Hospital

Avera Heart Hospital Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time, 10-hr shifts, primarily weekend nights

Perform and score CT exams for Planet Heart patients and cross-train into other modalities. Requires ARRT in Radiography and CT plus BLS; you’ll join a highly rated, heart-focused hospital.

Employer: Avera Cancer Institute – Sioux Falls

Avera Cancer Institute – Sioux Falls Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30

, Pay Range: $27.75 – $41.25/hour, may include $6,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient procedural RN role in a breast center working with radiology, mammography, and biopsies. Daytime schedule, strong benefits, and a team-based cancer care environment.

Employer: Avera Health – Avera on Louise Health Campus

Avera Health – Avera on Louise Health Campus Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Part-time , 64 hrs/2 weeks , rotating day/evening, every other weekend/holiday

, , rotating day/evening, every other weekend/holiday Pay Range: $18.00 – $23.50/hour, potential $750 sign-on bonus

Hands-on support role helping rehab patients with daily care, vitals, transport, and basic clerical tasks. Great entry point if you’re a CNA or have patient-care experience and want hospital exposure.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Sioux Falls VA Health Care System – Community Living Center

Sioux Falls VA Health Care System – Community Living Center Type: Full-time , GS-3 to GS-6, rotating shifts

, GS-3 to GS-6, rotating shifts Salary: $42,850 – $70,191/year plus night/weekend premiums

Similar LPN role as above, posted via USAJOBS, with full federal benefits, strong paid leave, and pension/401(k). You’ll provide direct care, meds, and emergency response for Veterans in long-term and rehab care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.