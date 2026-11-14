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🏥 Sioux Falls SD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Travel
Sioux Falls healthcare is buzzing right now – from big systems like Avera, Sanford, and the VA to local clinics and senior living, there’s something for almost every license level.
Below are several solid openings you can skim and click into if they fit your skills.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time, ~20 hrs/week
- Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
Support a busy retail pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and customer service. Includes structured training, benefits eligibility even part-time, and potential to help with vaccines where allowed.
Interim Patient Support Technician
- Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Falls Community Health
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Interim, up to 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri
Front-desk clinic role handling scheduling, registration, insurance verification, payments, and records. Good fit if you’ve done front-desk work in a clinic and know EMR systems.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, nights & weekends required
Retail pharmacy tech role focused on accurate prescription filling, insurance billing, and customer care. Requires national tech certification and offers a fast-paced environment with chances to give vaccines where allowed.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,589/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,589/week (package)
High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, stipends for travelers who qualify, day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), and weekly or daily pay. Requires at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience.
Body Fellowship-Trained or General Radiologist
- Employer: Avera Health
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
Join a 25-radiologist group at a 545-bed regional referral center. About 200 shifts/year, competitive pay/benefits, relocation and CME support, academic options, and no South Dakota state income tax.
Medicaid Eligibility Specialist (Part-Time, Remote)
- Employer: Caring Professionals, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (work from home with occasional site visits)
- Type: Part-time, potential to increase hours
Work with skilled nursing facilities to manage South Dakota Medicaid applications and prevent large A/R issues. Must already have experience with the state Medicaid process for SNFs; pay is described as very competitive.
Licensed Practical Nurse – VA Community Living Center
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Sioux Falls VA Health Care System – Community Living Center
- Type: Full-time, rotating days/evenings/nights, weekends & holidays
Provide hands-on care, meds, and rehab support for Veterans needing long-term or short-stay care. Offers federal benefits, premium pay for nights/weekends/holidays, generous PTO, pension plus 401(k), and possible recruitment/relocation incentives.
Resident Care Manager – Memory Care
- Employer: Touchmark
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
Lead care in Assisted Living and Memory Care at a resort-style senior community. Mix of resident/family coordination, care planning, quality audits, and staff support; bachelor’s in a related field and licensed-care experience preferred.
Overnight Certified Medication Aide
- Employer: Touchmark at All Saints
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, Part-time (weekends), PRN
Overnight and weekend shifts passing meds and supporting residents in a high-end retirement community. Offers shift differentials, tuition help (including CMA training), 401(k) match, and same-day pay options.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,527/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,527/week (package)
OT travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, day shifts, and strong recruiter support. Good option if you want to test out Sioux Falls while earning solid travel pay.
Physical Therapist Assistant – SNF/Long-Term Care
- Employer: Enhance Therapies (Blue Stone Therapy)
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
Provide PT treatments in a SNF/LTC setting under PT supervision. Offers flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, online CEUs, and strong mentorship—new PTA grads are welcome.
RN Traveler – Cardiovascular OR
- Employer: Sanford Health – Solutions By Sanford
- Location: Surgical Tower, Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel-style contract, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,866/week
Cardiovascular OR travel assignment within the Sanford system. Weekly pay with stipend included, Sanford benefits, and option to extend or move to another Sanford site; requires prior RN and travel experience.
CT Technologist – Night Shift
- Employer: Avera Heart Hospital
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, 10-hr shifts, primarily weekend nights
Perform and score CT exams for Planet Heart patients and cross-train into other modalities. Requires ARRT in Radiography and CT plus BLS; you’ll join a highly rated, heart-focused hospital.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Breast Center
- Employer: Avera Cancer Institute – Sioux Falls
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30
- Pay Range: $27.75 – $41.25/hour, may include $6,000 sign-on bonus
Outpatient procedural RN role in a breast center working with radiology, mammography, and biopsies. Daytime schedule, strong benefits, and a team-based cancer care environment.
Patient Care Technician (PCT) – Rehab Unit
- Employer: Avera Health – Avera on Louise Health Campus
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time, 64 hrs/2 weeks, rotating day/evening, every other weekend/holiday
- Pay Range: $18.00 – $23.50/hour, potential $750 sign-on bonus
Hands-on support role helping rehab patients with daily care, vitals, transport, and basic clerical tasks. Great entry point if you’re a CNA or have patient-care experience and want hospital exposure.
Licensed Practical Nurse – VA Community Living Center
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Sioux Falls VA Health Care System – Community Living Center
- Type: Full-time, GS-3 to GS-6, rotating shifts
- Salary: $42,850 – $70,191/year plus night/weekend premiums
Similar LPN role as above, posted via USAJOBS, with full federal benefits, strong paid leave, and pension/401(k). You’ll provide direct care, meds, and emergency response for Veterans in long-term and rehab care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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