Sioux Falls food spots are busy and hiring across coffee shops, hotels, hospitals, and late-night kitchens. If you like staying on your feet and helping people, there’s a good mix of part-time and flexible roles here.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Downtown Canopy by Hilton)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll craft coffee and specialty drinks, take orders, and keep the bar area clean while creating a warm, friendly vibe for hotel guests. Good fit if you love coffee, talking with people, and want Hilton travel perks and benefits.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the Market Grille kitchen running by washing dishes, equipment, and keeping the work area spotless. Great for someone who likes staying active, working on a team, and doesn’t mind getting a little wet.

Employer: KAJ Management / KAJ Hospitality

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see: handle check-ins and check-outs, answer questions, and solve small problems on the spot. Good for friendly, detail-focused people who like hotel work and can cover some weekends and holidays.

Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building

Location: 1305 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57117

Type: PRN (as needed), variable hours

Shift: Start times 4:30 pm or 5:00 pm , 3.5-hour shifts , weekends as needed

Start times , , weekends as needed Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour

Help prep and serve food, restock, clean equipment, and run the register in the hospital cafeteria. Great entry role if you’re at least 16, can be on your feet, and want flexible, short evening shifts.

Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building

Location: 1305 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57117

Type: PRN (as needed), variable hours

Shift: Evening , hours vary

, hours vary Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour

Similar to the cafeteria role, but focused on cafe/trayline service: you’ll help with food temps, tray setup, serving, and cleaning while following food safety rules. Nice fit if you want hospital experience and flexible evening work.

Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: PRN, variable hours

Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour

Indeed version of the same cafeteria PRN role, with the same duties and pay; use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed.

Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: PRN, variable hours

Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour

Indeed version of the cafe/trayline PRN role; same evening focus and responsibilities, just a different application path.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Downtown Canopy by Hilton)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll welcome guests, handle check-ins and check-outs, answer questions, and suggest hotel services and local spots. Ideal if you like fast-paced front desk work and want Hilton’s travel discounts and benefits.

Employer: Asian Cuisine Express

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Cook Asian dishes in an oil pan; they’re looking for someone with experience in Asian restaurants. Good for line cooks who want steady hours and already know their way around a wok-style kitchen.

Employer: Fat Shack Sioux Falls

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: In-person, hours vary

Pay (with tips): $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Perks: Free meals/discounts, flexible schedule, bonus pay, growth potential

Join a late-night kitchen crew making over-the-top comfort food; night and overnight shifts are key, and at least 1 year of kitchen experience is required. Nice option if you like busy nights, tips, and room to move up.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.