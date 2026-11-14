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Sioux Falls
🍽️ Several Sioux Falls food & hospitality jobs hiring now
13 days ago
Sioux Falls food spots are busy and hiring across coffee shops, hotels, hospitals, and late-night kitchens. If you like staying on your feet and helping people, there’s a good mix of part-time and flexible roles here.
Barista, Torrent Coffee Bar – Canopy by Hilton
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Downtown Canopy by Hilton)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll craft coffee and specialty drinks, take orders, and keep the bar area clean while creating a warm, friendly vibe for hotel guests. Good fit if you love coffee, talking with people, and want Hilton travel perks and benefits.
Dishroom Clerk – Market Grille
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the Market Grille kitchen running by washing dishes, equipment, and keeping the work area spotless. Great for someone who likes staying active, working on a team, and doesn’t mind getting a little wet.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: KAJ Management / KAJ Hospitality
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first smile guests see: handle check-ins and check-outs, answer questions, and solve small problems on the spot. Good for friendly, detail-focused people who like hotel work and can cover some weekends and holidays.
Food Service Assistant / Cafeteria – PRN
- Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building
- Location: 1305 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57117
- Type: PRN (as needed), variable hours
- Shift: Start times 4:30 pm or 5:00 pm, 3.5-hour shifts, weekends as needed
- Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour
Help prep and serve food, restock, clean equipment, and run the register in the hospital cafeteria. Great entry role if you’re at least 16, can be on your feet, and want flexible, short evening shifts.
Food Service Assistant – Cafe/Trayline – PRN
- Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building
- Location: 1305 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57117
- Type: PRN (as needed), variable hours
- Shift: Evening, hours vary
- Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour
Similar to the cafeteria role, but focused on cafe/trayline service: you’ll help with food temps, tray setup, serving, and cleaning while following food safety rules. Nice fit if you want hospital experience and flexible evening work.
Food Service Assistant / Cafeteria – PRN (Indeed listing)
- Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: PRN, variable hours
- Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour
Indeed version of the same cafeteria PRN role, with the same duties and pay; use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed.
Food Service Assistant – Cafe/Trayline – PRN (Indeed listing)
- Employer: Sanford Health – East Patient Building
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: PRN, variable hours
- Salary Range: $15.50 – $22.50/hour
Indeed version of the cafe/trayline PRN role; same evening focus and responsibilities, just a different application path.
Guest Service Agent – Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Downtown Canopy by Hilton)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll welcome guests, handle check-ins and check-outs, answer questions, and suggest hotel services and local spots. Ideal if you like fast-paced front desk work and want Hilton’s travel discounts and benefits.
Cooking in the Kitchen
- Employer: Asian Cuisine Express
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
Cook Asian dishes in an oil pan; they’re looking for someone with experience in Asian restaurants. Good for line cooks who want steady hours and already know their way around a wok-style kitchen.
Kitchen Team Member
- Employer: Fat Shack Sioux Falls
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: In-person, hours vary
- Pay (with tips): $17.00 – $20.00/hour
- Perks: Free meals/discounts, flexible schedule, bonus pay, growth potential
Join a late-night kitchen crew making over-the-top comfort food; night and overnight shifts are key, and at least 1 year of kitchen experience is required. Nice option if you like busy nights, tips, and room to move up.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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