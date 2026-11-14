Sioux Falls retail and customer service is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring and many offer training, benefits, and flexible hours. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty

CosmoProf Beauty Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Full-time (listed as OTHER) Salary: Not listed

Lead a beauty-focused team for the world’s largest pro hair and beauty supplier. You’ll run store operations, coach staff, grow sales, and enjoy product discounts, samples, and potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off based on hours.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: About $50,000–$75,000+ total comp, commission-based with uncapped commissions

Work with RV customers to schedule and manage repair services while keeping them updated on progress. Good fit if you have service experience (auto/RV a plus), like problem-solving, and want commission upside plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 6509 South Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

6509 South Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME but description says part time, evenings)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME but description says part time, evenings) Salary: Not listed

Evening convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, and flexible schedules. You’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement for eligible staff.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house style role focused on stocking, shipment, and keeping the store clean and organized. Great if you like beauty retail but prefer task work—early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays may be required.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and some heavier lifting (up to 55 lbs). You’ll help customers with print/sign projects, pack and ship items, run the register, and keep the store running smoothly.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level bakery role where you help prep and stock baked goods, assist customers at the counter, and keep the area clean. No experience or diploma required—Hy-Vee will train you.

Employer: Pomegranate Market

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Part-time / variable shifts

Part-time / variable shifts Salary: Around $16/hour

Front-end cashier job at a local natural foods store with a friendly vibe. You’ll run the registers, keep the front area tidy, help with questions, and get an employee discount plus access to health and dental insurance.

Employer: Nyberg's Ace

Location: 7210 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

7210 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $14–$17/hour

Help customers with hardware and home projects while stocking shelves and keeping the store organized. Family-owned local chain with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Pomegranate Market

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Likely full or part-time (not specified)

Likely full or part-time (not specified) Salary: $16–$17/hour, based on experience

Hands-on role keeping the produce section fresh, stocked, and looking great. Expect physical work, some time in coolers, and steady customer interaction, plus store discount and health/dental options.

Employer: Pomegranate Market

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Likely full or part-time (not specified)

Likely full or part-time (not specified) Salary: $16–$17/hour, based on experience

Split between stocking shelves and working the register. Good if you like staying active, organizing shelves, and helping customers in a natural foods setting, with employee discount and potential health/dental benefits.

Employer: Asian Cuisine Express

Asian Cuisine Express Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $15–$17/hour

Simple front-counter role taking payments, handing food to guests, and answering calls for a fast-casual Asian restaurant. They’re especially interested in college students or recent grads looking for flexible part-time work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—Sioux Falls customer service roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.