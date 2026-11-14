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🛒 Sioux Falls Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sioux Falls retail and customer service is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring and many offer training, benefits, and flexible hours. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.
Store Manager CosmoProf 08700
- Employer: CosmoProf Beauty
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a beauty-focused team for the world’s largest pro hair and beauty supplier. You’ll run store operations, coach staff, grow sales, and enjoy product discounts, samples, and potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off based on hours.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $50,000–$75,000+ total comp, commission-based with uncapped commissions
Work with RV customers to schedule and manage repair services while keeping them updated on progress. Good fit if you have service experience (auto/RV a plus), like problem-solving, and want commission upside plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 6509 South Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
- Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME but description says part time, evenings)
- Salary: Not listed
Evening convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, and flexible schedules. You’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement for eligible staff.
Task Associate
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house style role focused on stocking, shipment, and keeping the store clean and organized. Great if you like beauty retail but prefer task work—early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays may be required.
Retail Customer Service Associate (Store Consultant)
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and some heavier lifting (up to 55 lbs). You’ll help customers with print/sign projects, pack and ship items, run the register, and keep the store running smoothly.
Bakery Clerk
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level bakery role where you help prep and stock baked goods, assist customers at the counter, and keep the area clean. No experience or diploma required—Hy-Vee will train you.
Day/Evening Cashier Clerk
- Employer: Pomegranate Market
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time / variable shifts
- Salary: Around $16/hour
Front-end cashier job at a local natural foods store with a friendly vibe. You’ll run the registers, keep the front area tidy, help with questions, and get an employee discount plus access to health and dental insurance.
Full-Time Sales Associate
- Employer: Nyberg's Ace
- Location: 7210 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $14–$17/hour
Help customers with hardware and home projects while stocking shelves and keeping the store organized. Family-owned local chain with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and employee discounts.
Produce Clerk
- Employer: Pomegranate Market
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Likely full or part-time (not specified)
- Salary: $16–$17/hour, based on experience
Hands-on role keeping the produce section fresh, stocked, and looking great. Expect physical work, some time in coolers, and steady customer interaction, plus store discount and health/dental options.
Grocery Stocker
- Employer: Pomegranate Market
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Likely full or part-time (not specified)
- Salary: $16–$17/hour, based on experience
Split between stocking shelves and working the register. Good if you like staying active, organizing shelves, and helping customers in a natural foods setting, with employee discount and potential health/dental benefits.
Cashier at the front desk
- Employer: Asian Cuisine Express
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15–$17/hour
Simple front-counter role taking payments, handing food to guests, and answering calls for a fast-casual Asian restaurant. They’re especially interested in college students or recent grads looking for flexible part-time work.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—Sioux Falls customer service roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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