Sioux Falls has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of support teams. These roles are hands-on and mission-driven, with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time , flexible schedule with afternoons, evenings, weekends, and on-call rotation

, flexible schedule with afternoons, evenings, weekends, and on-call rotation Salary: Not listed

Work directly with youth and young adults facing homelessness or unstable housing. You’ll do street outreach, manage intakes and waitlists, connect youth to services, and be a steady, positive presence as they work toward independent living.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Ann Berdahl Hall, Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time , day shift, 40 hours/week

, day shift, Salary: $17.50 – $28.00/hour

Support children from infancy through adolescence who may be in crisis. You’ll assess developmental levels, offer emotional support, help kids and families cope with stress and trauma, and keep the space safe and child-friendly. Comes with a full benefits package for eligible staff.

Employer: Southeastern Directions for Life

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a community group home with adults who have developmental disabilities. You’ll help with transportation, paperwork for ISP meetings, behavior programs, finances, and direct care in the home, plus join team meetings and support the Residential Manager.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.