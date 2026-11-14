Sioux Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly. Most of these roles come with benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Avera Health

Avera Health Location: Sioux Falls, SD – Avera on Louise Health Campus

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $21.50/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:30pm–12:00am, every 7th weekend/holiday

This role keeps patient rooms, halls, offices, and public areas clean and safe, including floors, trash, and some light moving of furniture/equipment. Good fit if you like routine work, can use a computer, and want PTO from day 1, retirement match, and training in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Avera Health

Avera Health Location: Sioux Falls, SD – Avera McKennan Hospital

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $25.50/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sat, 9:00pm–7:30am, 10-hour shifts

You’ll take calls and emails about maintenance issues, enter work orders, and dispatch techs while watching building systems on computer dashboards. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and want steady night hours plus PTO day 1, retirement match, and career development.

Employer: Tzadik Management

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $27/hour

You’ll handle repairs and upkeep in apartment communities, from HVAC and plumbing to electrical and make-ready units, plus some on-call emergency work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, “Recharge Days,” paid holidays, and rent discounts, ideal for someone with 3+ years maintenance experience.

Employer: ALCOM LLC

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a one-person maintenance department for a trailer manufacturing plant, covering building and grounds, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, lifts, and shop equipment. Best for someone with 5+ years experience, manufacturing background, and supervisory/leadership skills who likes owning the whole maintenance picture.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, flat-rate pay

Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48/hour (depends on skills, experience, and performance)

You’ll diagnose and repair RVs, working on electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliances, with lots of variety day to day. Good match if you have at least 1 year tech/maintenance experience, can work weekends and some holidays, and want access to PTO, 401(k), benefits, discounts, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.