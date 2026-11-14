Sioux Falls has a steady flow of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to university admin roles. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Southeastern Directions for Life

Southeastern Directions for Life Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the CEO and executive team with schedules, meetings, correspondence, and confidential records. Good fit if you have an associate degree, a few years of high-level admin experience, and strong Microsoft Office skills. Offers health, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Weekes Forest Products

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office role that mixes admin, billing, and inventory support. You’ll handle phones, quotes, invoices, and help keep inventory and records accurate. Comes with family medical and dental, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, stock ownership, and employer-paid life & disability.

Employer: Crestmont University

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Help students stay on track by managing records, enrollment, and student support for an online university. Great if you have higher-ed admin experience and like detailed office work plus student contact. Includes health, dental, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Crestmont University

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Focused on student academic records, transcripts, and compliance while also supporting student services and office operations. Best for someone with Registrar’s Office and higher-ed experience who enjoys accuracy and organization. Benefits include health, dental, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: HealthWise Chiropractic

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a busy chiropractic office, greeting patients, managing schedules, answering questions, and handling insurance checks and records. They’ll train the right person and offer 401(k) and vacation pay; you apply by dropping off a resume in person at 3301 E. 26th St., Ste. 109.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.