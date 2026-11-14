Sioux Falls has some solid accounting openings right now, from leadership roles to hands-on support jobs with good benefits.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: L. G. Everist, Inc.

L. G. Everist, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Corporate office)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead the accounting operations for a major mining and construction company. You’ll own month-end close, audits, fixed assets, and manage a team, all in a stable, in-office leadership role.

Employer: The Agency (recruiting for a local public accounting firm)

(recruiting for a local public accounting firm) Location: Sioux Falls, SD area

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $80,000–$120,000

Run the bookkeeping and payroll services department for a long-standing firm serving small businesses. This role stands out for its four-day workweek, minimal overtime, flexible schedule, hybrid work, and strong benefits while still offering leadership and client-facing work.

Employer: Cutler Law Firm, LLP

Location: Downtown Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $24–$27 per hour (DOE)

Support the firm’s Business Manager with daily accounting plus commercial property management. Good fit if you like variety—billing, bank recs, payroll help, and working with tenants—backed by employer-paid health insurance, retirement and profit-sharing, PTO, and 10 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Sioux Falls accounting roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.