🚧 I-29 Exit 78 northbound off-ramp closed Nov. 17–20

A short pavement repair project will close the I-29 northbound Exit 78 (26th Street / Louise Avenue) off-ramp in Sioux Falls starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

During this work, the northbound Exit 78 off-ramp will be closed to all traffic. Drivers should use an alternate route and slow down when traveling near the work zone.

If weather cooperates, repairs and traffic control are expected to be finished by Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The overall project, led by T&R Contracting for $500,000, is scheduled to be fully complete by May 2027.

For current road conditions and closures, visit sd511.org or dial 511.