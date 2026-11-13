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🎓 Sioux Falls SD Teaching Jobs – Multiple Roles $53K+
Sioux Falls schools are already planning ahead for the 2027–2028 year, and there’s solid demand for teachers at many levels. If you’re in education (or want to be), this is a good time to get your name in early.
2027-2028 Middle School Math Teacher Applicant Pool
- Employer: Sioux Falls School District
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Salary: $53,981–$60,793/year (based on experience, 2026–27 schedule)
- Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, 9 months
Join the district’s middle school math teacher applicant pool to get early consideration for 2027–28 openings. Great fit if you hold (or can get) a South Dakota teaching certificate with math endorsements and want to work in a large, diverse district with clear curriculum and strong instructional expectations.
2027-2028 Middle School English Language Arts Teacher Applicant Pool
- Employer: Sioux Falls School District
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Salary: $53,981–$60,793/year (based on experience, 2026–27 schedule)
- Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, 9 months
This ELA teacher applicant pool lets you raise your hand now for future middle school language arts roles. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, SD teaching certificate, and ELA endorsements; alternative certification is an option if you follow the state’s program and get your preliminary certificate first.
2027-2028 Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Applicant Pool
- Employer: Sioux Falls School District
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Salary: $53,981–$60,793/year (based on experience, 2026–27 schedule)
- Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, 9 months
If you love working with young learners who need extra support, this early childhood special education pool is worth a look. The district highlights strong support for SPED teachers: an online IEP system, IEP facilitators, behavior team with BCBAs, and coaching to help with curriculum and classroom management; K–12 Special Education endorsement and SD certification required.
Lead Child Care Teacher
- Employer: La Petite Academy
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead your own classroom in a child care center setting, with no nights or weekends, a childcare discount, and access to benefits, 401(k) match, and training support. Good for someone 18+ with experience leading a classroom and writing lesson plans who wants a more flexible, early childhood–focused role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many districts and centers keep your info on file for similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.