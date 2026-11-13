Sioux Falls schools are already planning ahead for the 2027–2028 year, and there’s solid demand for teachers at many levels. If you’re in education (or want to be), this is a good time to get your name in early.

Employer: Sioux Falls School District

Sioux Falls School District Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Salary: $53,981–$60,793/year (based on experience, 2026–27 schedule)

(based on experience, 2026–27 schedule) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, 9 months

Join the district’s middle school math teacher applicant pool to get early consideration for 2027–28 openings. Great fit if you hold (or can get) a South Dakota teaching certificate with math endorsements and want to work in a large, diverse district with clear curriculum and strong instructional expectations.

Employer: Sioux Falls School District

Sioux Falls School District Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Salary: $53,981–$60,793/year (based on experience, 2026–27 schedule)

(based on experience, 2026–27 schedule) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, 9 months

This ELA teacher applicant pool lets you raise your hand now for future middle school language arts roles. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, SD teaching certificate, and ELA endorsements; alternative certification is an option if you follow the state’s program and get your preliminary certificate first.

Employer: Sioux Falls School District

Sioux Falls School District Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Salary: $53,981–$60,793/year (based on experience, 2026–27 schedule)

(based on experience, 2026–27 schedule) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, 9 months

If you love working with young learners who need extra support, this early childhood special education pool is worth a look. The district highlights strong support for SPED teachers: an online IEP system, IEP facilitators, behavior team with BCBAs, and coaching to help with curriculum and classroom management; K–12 Special Education endorsement and SD certification required.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead your own classroom in a child care center setting, with no nights or weekends, a childcare discount, and access to benefits, 401(k) match, and training support. Good for someone 18+ with experience leading a classroom and writing lesson plans who wants a more flexible, early childhood–focused role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many districts and centers keep your info on file for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.