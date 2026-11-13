Sioux Falls has some solid office jobs open right now, from healthcare and nonprofits to finance and construction. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Ridge Concrete, Inc.

Buffalo Ridge Concrete, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM, ~32–45 hrs/week

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages; medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO

You’ll run the front desk, answer phones, handle mail, support accounts receivable, and keep office supplies and equipment in check. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 2+ years of admin/front desk experience, ideally in construction or a similar field.

Employer: Children's Dental Center & Parkway Orthodontics

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Hours: About 35–38 hrs/week , Mon–Fri (early Fridays)

About , (early Fridays) Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: 401(k) / 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO

Front desk role in a kid-focused dental office: greeting families, checking in patients, updating charts, scheduling, and taking payments. Great if you enjoy working with children and have customer service plus 1+ year in a dental front office (preferred).

Employer: Active Generations

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Meals on Wheels / nutrition programs by tracking meal counts, handling billing and reports, and helping with participant enrollment. This is a good match if you’re strong with data entry, Excel, billing systems, and like mission-driven work serving older adults and the community.

Employer: Edward Jones (Fortune 500 financial services firm)

(Fortune 500 financial services firm) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; includes bonus/profit-sharing opportunities (exact range not listed)

Competitive; includes (exact range not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k), HSAs/FSAs, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, personal days, paid volunteer day

You’ll partner with a financial advisor to support client accounts, schedule meetings, handle paperwork, and keep the office running smoothly. Good for someone who likes client service, detailed admin work, and learning the financial industry; full training and strong support are provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.