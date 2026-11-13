Sioux Falls has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from big facilities to mobile work on the go. If you like staying active and keeping spaces and equipment in top shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALCOM LLC

ALCOM LLC Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a single-person maintenance department role at a busy aluminum trailer plant. You’ll handle building and grounds, HVAC, basic electrical, plumbing, shop equipment, and lighting, plus work with vendors and order parts.

They want 5+ years of experience, manufacturing background, and supervisory/leadership skills. Good fit if you like owning the whole facility and leading projects, not just fixing one thing all day.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll detail cars at customers’ locations – inside and out – so every vehicle looks sharp. You need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

Good if you like working on your own, staying active, and meeting customers around town instead of being stuck in one building.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40–$17.90 per hour

Shifts: Days (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, 7:00am–5:30pm) or Nights (Wed–Sat, 5:00pm–3:30am)

You’ll keep a warehouse clean and safe: restrooms, floors, trash, glass, and general facility cleaning using chemicals and equipment. No diploma required; 18+ only, and they prefer 1 year of similar or customer service experience.

ABM offers a benefits package and notes this can be a good role if you’re new or returning to the workforce, including veterans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.