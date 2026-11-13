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Sioux Falls
🚌 Sioux Falls SD Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Sioux Falls has some solid transportation openings right now, from yard work to long‑haul and skilled diesel repair. Good mix of hourly and weekly pay, plus several roles with strong benefits.
PH - Switcher PT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time (Fri–Mon, 2am–9am)
- Pay: $20.70 – $22.20/hour
This role moves trailers around the FedEx yard and may help load/unload packages. Good fit if you like physical work, want steady hours, and don’t mind working in all kinds of weather.
Watertown, SD Area Route Sales Driver-Trac Tr
- Employer: Prairie Farms Dairy
- Location: Based in Sioux Falls, SD (Watertown area route)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $32.00/hour (based on experience)
This Class A CDL route driver job mixes driving with customer service and product delivery. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and uniforms.
Railroad Flagger
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (travel 50%–85%)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28 – $37/hour (based on experience)
Protect work crews on and around train tracks and enforce safety rules. Great for someone with 2+ years railroad/MOW experience who’s okay with heavy travel and outdoor work.
Journeyman Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: Lakes Logistics
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time (shop role)
- Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour (depending on experience)
Work on semi‑trucks, straight trucks, and box trucks doing advanced diagnostics and repairs. Best for CDL holders with 5+ years diesel experience who want a high-responsibility, high-skill position.
Local Truck Driver Class A
- Employer: Greg Hanson Trucking
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Sioux Falls ↔ Rapid City run)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,600 – $1,800 per week
Run Sioux Falls to Rapid City during the week and be home every weekend. Offers 401(k) matching, fuel card, life insurance, passenger ride‑along, and referral program; must live in Sioux Falls and have Class A CDL.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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