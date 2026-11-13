Sioux Falls has some solid transportation openings right now, from yard work to long‑haul and skilled diesel repair. Good mix of hourly and weekly pay, plus several roles with strong benefits.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Part-time (Fri–Mon, 2am–9am )

(Fri–Mon, ) Pay: $20.70 – $22.20/hour

This role moves trailers around the FedEx yard and may help load/unload packages. Good fit if you like physical work, want steady hours, and don’t mind working in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Prairie Farms Dairy

Prairie Farms Dairy Location: Based in Sioux Falls, SD (Watertown area route)

Based in (Watertown area route) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00/hour (based on experience)

This Class A CDL route driver job mixes driving with customer service and product delivery. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and uniforms.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Sioux Falls, SD (travel 50%–85% )

Sioux Falls, SD (travel ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $37/hour (based on experience)

Protect work crews on and around train tracks and enforce safety rules. Great for someone with 2+ years railroad/MOW experience who’s okay with heavy travel and outdoor work.

Employer: Lakes Logistics

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: Full-time (shop role)

Full-time (shop role) Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour (depending on experience)

Work on semi‑trucks, straight trucks, and box trucks doing advanced diagnostics and repairs. Best for CDL holders with 5+ years diesel experience who want a high-responsibility, high-skill position.

Employer: Greg Hanson Trucking

Greg Hanson Trucking Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Sioux Falls ↔ Rapid City run)

Sioux Falls, SD (Sioux Falls ↔ Rapid City run) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,600 – $1,800 per week

Run Sioux Falls to Rapid City during the week and be home every weekend. Offers 401(k) matching, fuel card, life insurance, passenger ride‑along, and referral program; must live in Sioux Falls and have Class A CDL.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.