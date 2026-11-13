Sioux Falls has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and property safe. Here are a couple of roles worth a look in public safety and security.

Employer: NRG Energy (Vivint Smart Home)

NRG Energy (Vivint Smart Home) Location: Sioux Falls, SD (100% travel, possible temporary relocation in summer)

(100% travel, possible temporary relocation in summer) Type: Full-time, seasonal (Summer 2026)

Pay: Piece rate with unlimited commission plan (exact rates not listed)

You’ll install and service smart home security systems, troubleshoot issues, and help customers protect their homes. Good fit if you like hands-on work, tech, sales commissions, and don’t mind travel, ladders, and working in attics or outdoors.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.14/hour

Schedule: Thu–Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Front-line security role at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on screening visitors, checking credentials, and monitoring access points. Comes with paid training, benefits, and extra shift options through their app if you want to earn more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.