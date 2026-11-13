Sioux Falls has some solid warehouse and production openings right now, especially if you like active work and steady hours. These roles are great if you want night shifts or part-time work that fits around school, family, or a second job.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.41/hr

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 5:00 AM – 9:00 AM

This is a hands-on role moving packages and freight, building and breaking down pallets, and working with warehouse equipment. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, working in all kinds of weather, and need a valid driver’s license and to pass a drug screen.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.70–$19.20/hr , paid weekly

, paid weekly Schedule: Early morning shift only

Fast-paced warehouse work loading, unloading, and sorting packages—basically getting paid to work out. FedEx offers tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, and medical/dental/vision after a short wait, plus employee discounts and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

You’ll pick and pack products from warehouse bins to fill customer orders, restock pick lines, and keep your area clean. Must be 18+, able to lift 25–35 lbs repeatedly, follow safety rules, and pass a drug screen and background check.

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM – 4:30 AM

Night warehouse workers pick, move, load, and unload product, check orders for accuracy, and run manual and power equipment. Full-time staff get a 401(k), medical/dental/vision, life insurance, short/long-term disability, and generous PTO and holidays, with pre-employment drug, background, and physical checks.

If one of these fits your life and energy level, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.