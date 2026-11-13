Kittens and young cats in Sioux Falls are hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are some of the adoptable sweethearts waiting for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Gray or Blue

White / Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

Piper is a tiny two-tone cutie with soft white and gray/blue fur. She’s a young kitten, so she’ll need a home ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

Bagheera is a sleek black medium-haired kitten, likely to grow into a very striking adult cat. She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and patient guidance.

👉 Meet Bagheera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

Asparagus is a light-colored cream/ivory boy with a soft, gentle look. As a baby, he’ll need playtime, socialization, and a safe indoor home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Asparagus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

Pepper is a gray/blue and white kitten with classic good looks. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

Salt is another gray/blue and white baby, a perfect match for Pepper if you’re thinking of adopting a pair. She’ll need toys, scratching posts, and gentle handling as she grows.

👉 Meet Salt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

Oreo McFlurry is a black-and-white medium-haired kitten with a fun dessert-themed name to match his sweet looks. He’ll enjoy an indoor home where he can play safely and grow into his fluffy coat.

👉 Meet Oreo McFlurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Estimated DOB: 09/02/2026 )

Baby (Estimated DOB: ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby Shelter: Allcatsrescue

Bodhi is an adorable, playful boy with a big personality and a talent for keeping his foster family entertained. He loves toys, zoomies, and racing around the house. He enjoys playing with other cats and would be happy to have a feline friend in his new home.

👉 Meet Bodhi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (Estimated DOB: 10/27/2024 )

Young (Estimated DOB: ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Allcatsrescue

Myrna is a sweet, gentle girl with a heart of gold. She’s looking for a loving forever home where she can be cherished. Her rescuers aren’t quite sure how she does with other cats, but with slow, proper introductions, she may be able to make feline friends.

👉 Meet Myrna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sioux Falls, SD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this list with friends and family so these pets can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.