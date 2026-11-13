Sioux Falls is busy with infrastructure and healthcare projects, and skilled engineers are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like solving problems and seeing your work out in the real world.

Employer: HR Green, Inc.

HR Green, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead major roadway and highway projects from concept to completion. This role is ideal if you’re a PE with 10+ years in highway/roadway design, want to manage scope, schedule, and budget, and enjoy direct client work and team leadership.

Employer: DMS Health Technologies

DMS Health Technologies Location: Sioux Falls, SD (109 South Petro Avenue)

(109 South Petro Avenue) Type: Part-time / PRN, on-call as needed

Pay: $90/hour

Support and repair medical imaging equipment in the field, handling troubleshooting, installs, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have a 2-year technical degree + 2+ years’ experience, can lift equipment, travel 25–40%, and like working independently while keeping hospitals up and running.

Employer: Houston Engineering, Inc.

Houston Engineering, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team designing safe, efficient roadway systems across the Midwest, from environmental review through construction. Great if you’re a civil PE (or close to it) with DOT/county highway experience and want variety in projects like traffic planning, roadway/rail design, drainage, and erosion control.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.