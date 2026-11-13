Sioux Falls is quietly building a strong niche in fintech law and energy regulation. If you’re a legal or compliance pro, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Sioux Falls, SD (remote-first within U.S.)

(remote-first within U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000 – $206,000 base in SD (plus equity and stipends; higher ranges listed for CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT)

Lead state and international licensing and regulatory filings for a major fintech. You’ll own renewals, NMLS work, reporting, and process improvements (including using AI) so Affirm can launch new products and expand into new markets.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Sioux Falls, SD (remote-first within U.S.)

(remote-first within U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $164,000 – $224,000 base in SD (plus equity and stipends; higher ranges listed for CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT)

Senior commercial/transactional attorney role negotiating complex global deals for a fast-growing fintech. You’ll partner with Sales and Product, build playbooks and templates, and handle a high-volume deal pipeline across multiple regions.

Employer: POET

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (or Wichita, KS; Sioux Falls is an option)

(or Wichita, KS; Sioux Falls is an option) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career regulatory and compliance role in renewable fuels. You’ll track federal, state, and international biofuel rules, build carbon and economic models, and support POET plants with RFS, LCFS, and other low-carbon programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.