🏭 Sioux Falls Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sioux Falls manufacturing is busy right now—especially in plastics, printing, and engineered products. If you like hands-on work or process improvement, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (a CRH company)

Oldcastle Infrastructure (a company) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Other (non-exempt)

Other (non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

Watch how precast concrete products are made and keep quality on track. You’ll test concrete daily, inspect products before and after pours, write corrective action reports, and work closely with production, engineering, and sales. QC experience in a related industry and ACI/PCI (or ability to get ACI within 3 months) is needed.

Employer: Quanex

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $105,000 + bonus potential

Great fit if you like projects and process improvement. You’ll lead tooling and equipment projects, improve layouts, run financial justifications, and create documentation like BOMs and drawings. Requires an engineering degree (or equivalent experience), ~2+ years in CI/mechanical/manufacturing engineering, and SolidWorks skills.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Stevens Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, day shift (8-hour days, ~40 hrs/week)

Full-time, day shift (8-hour days, ~40 hrs/week) Salary: $15.50 – $23.50/hour

Hands-on print production role in a healthcare setting. You’ll run wide-format printers, mail handling machines, bindery, digital and offset presses, plus do folding, cutting, binding, laminating, and packaging. Wide-format experience (2+ years preferred) and comfort with quality checks and basic troubleshooting are key.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: MasterBrand Cabinets

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (supports multiple manufacturing sites; remote possible near a plant)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

More systems-focused quality role in wood cabinetry manufacturing. You’ll write and maintain quality standards, procedures, and training content, support audits, CTQ certifications, and use tools like FMEA, SPC, and Gage R&R. Requires a technical degree (or equivalent experience) and 2+ years in quality/standards or quality systems.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Good for someone with basic manufacturing experience who wants to grow. You’ll set up and run equipment making plastic film and bags, do quality checks, help with changeovers and minor repairs, and keep the area clean and safe. High school diploma/GED and 3–6 months in manufacturing or as a production packer are required.

Employer: CCL Industries (CCL Healthcare)

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, night shift , 4-day work week in Quality

Full-time, , 4-day work week in Quality Salary: Not listed

Night-shift QA role in pharmaceutical packaging. You’ll inspect products and materials, do GMP and housekeeping audits, run digital comparisons, document defects, and help with Certificates of Compliance/Analysis. High school diploma/GED required; 6+ months manufacturing experience is preferred. Strong benefits, including up to 8% 401(k) match.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.