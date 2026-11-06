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Sioux Falls
📋 Sioux Falls Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
8 days ago
Sioux Falls has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, especially in healthcare and finance. If you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people, these are worth a look.
Patient Access Representative – Psychiatry & Psychology (40 hrs/week)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (84th Louise Clinic, 7511 S Louise Ave)
- Salary: $16.25 – $23.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:10 a.m.–5:10 p.m., no weekends
- Join a busy behavioral health clinic as the first face and voice patients see. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, insurance, payments, and phone calls in a fast-paced but supportive team setting.
Service Process Coordinator 4
- Employer: Citi
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (on-site)
- Salary: $40,960 – $53,440/year
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m., on-site
- Office-based role handling loan/payment processing, scanning checks, and resolving issues with a clear career ladder in a big-name bank. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, Excel-comfortable, and like structured work.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: O2B Early Education
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Salary: Not listed (based on experience and qualifications)
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri 2 p.m.–6 p.m., option to cross-train for full-time 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)
- Greet families, answer phones, and support classrooms in a playful early education center. Great if you enjoy kids and want steady weekday hours with potential to move into teaching roles.
Executive Assistant (Remote – Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Holistic Pet Health Coach™ Certification Program / DrRuthRoberts.com
- Location: Listed as Sioux Falls, SD but fully remote (must overlap with Central European Time)
- Pay: Not listed (independent contractor, paid monthly)
- Type: Part-time, about 20 hours/week, Mon–Fri
- Run a founder’s inbox and calendar, and book podcast appearances for a vet-led online pet health business. Ideal if you have 3+ years supporting executives and enjoy focused, online work with room to grow.
Senior Administrative Assistant – Sleep Disorders Center
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Central Patient Building, 1305 W 18th St)
- Salary: $19.00 – $28.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., no weekends or holidays
- Be the main contact for patients at the Sleep Disorders Center—scheduling, phones, data entry, ordering supplies, and helping with projects. Good match if you’re organized, like patient interaction, and want daytime hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other admin roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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