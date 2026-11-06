🎓 Sioux Falls Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Outreach Roles

Sioux Falls has some solid education openings right now, from school classrooms to community programs and the public library. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Siouxland Libraries

City of Sioux Falls – Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $3,486.40 – $3,868.00 biweekly (DOQ)

Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2026

Lead library programming and outreach across all branches, manage a programming budget, and supervise part of the management team. Great fit if you have an MLS, several years of library and supervisory experience, and enjoy building community partnerships and lifelong learning programs.

Employer: Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Teach ASL at O’Gorman High School and Jr. High starting in the 2027–2028 school year. You don’t need to be Catholic, but you do need to support the school’s mission and values while building a trusting, faith-informed learning environment.

More details and application: https://ogknights.schoolspring.com/

Employer: Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Teach a world language at O’Gorman High School and Jr. High starting 2027–2028—German preferred, but French or Latin are also options. Ideal if you want a values-based school setting and can promote the school’s mission of faith, unity, excellence, and integrity.

More details and application: https://ogknights.schoolspring.com/

Employer: Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (serving Garretson, Flandreau, Sherman & Sioux Falls)

Type: Full-time

Visit families at home to support infants and young children, do basic screenings, and connect parents with community resources. CDA is required if you don’t have a degree; related associate’s or bachelor’s is preferred. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b), and EAP.

Employer: Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota

Location: Three Sioux Falls sites (Southern Hills, Hilltop, Here4Youth)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour (ages 18+)

Work with K–5 students after school between 2–6 pm, 2–5 days per week (4–25 hours). You’ll lead pre-planned activities, help keep kids safe, and build experience working with children; includes 401(k) with 3% match for eligible staff.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.