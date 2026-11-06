🍽️ Sioux Falls Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sioux Falls food spots are busy and hiring, from senior care kitchens to pizza pubs and breweries. If you like people, fast shifts, and flexible hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Bethany Homes/Meadows/Foundation

Bethany Homes/Meadows/Foundation Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time (evenings 4–8 p.m. , most weekends)

(evenings , most weekends) Pay: $16–$17 per hour + weekend differential

Serve meals in a skilled nursing community, help set up the dining room, prep simple food, and keep things clean while getting to know long-term residents. Comes with PTO, 403(b) with match, life insurance, referral bonuses, and growth opportunities for those who want to stay in healthcare.

Employer: Godfather's Pizza

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, support managers, and keep the store running smoothly while coaching the crew and making sure guests have a great experience. Offers PTO, flexible schedules, employee discounts, a free meal after 4-hour shifts, tuition assistance, and room to move up.

Employer: Roundhouse Brew Pub

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time & Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve food, beer, wine, and cocktails in a busy pub setting while using a POS system and handling cash. Great fit if you’re friendly, dependable, and like fast-paced shifts with lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Fernson Brewing Company

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time / Full-time

Pay: $12.00 – $28.41 per hour (hourly + tips)

High-energy pizza restaurant where you’ll greet guests, run food and drinks, handle payments, and keep the dining area sharp. Perks include tips every shift, flexible scheduling, free/discounted pizza, 401(k) matching, health insurance, and chances to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can often be tweaked once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.