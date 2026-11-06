📣 Sioux Falls Sales & Marketing Roles: Multiple Openings to Explore

Sioux Falls has a steady stream of sales and marketing roles right now, from fitness clubs to banking and higher ed. If you like people, planning, or digital strategy, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Blue Star Investments / Anytime Fitness

Blue Star Investments / Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, hourly (Mon–Fri, some Saturdays)

(Mon–Fri, some Saturdays) Salary: Base hourly wage + commission and bonus

Lead sales and member experience at a local Anytime Fitness club. Great fit if you’re energetic, love health and fitness, and have sales experience plus the ability to coach a small team. Includes company-paid benefits, 401k with match, PTO, paid volunteer time, and free gym membership for you and a significant other.

Note: This same role also appears under Blue Star Investments on LinkedIn; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: University of South Dakota Foundation & Alumni Association

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and run events that bring USD alumni, donors, and friends together. You’ll handle venues, vendors, registration, and on-site details, plus support everyday alumni engagement. Good for early-career pros with strong organization and customer service skills who don’t mind some evening, weekend, and travel for events.

Employer: First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Salary: Not listed

Own the public-facing website for PREMIER Bankcard and drive digital marketing results. You’ll manage web projects with outside vendors, improve UI/UX, run A/B tests, handle SEO, and track performance metrics to boost online credit card applications. Best for someone with 5+ years in marketing, experience with owned digital channels, and strong project management skills. Comes with a robust benefits package, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and lots of employee events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site. Don’t wait too long; good roles in Sioux Falls tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.