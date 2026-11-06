🚚 Sioux Falls supply chain jobs with multiple shifts & benefits

Sioux Falls has a steady flow of warehouse and logistics hiring right now, with options from part-time weekends to full-time afternoons. Here are several solid picks if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Sioux Falls, SD (3201 S Louise Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company-paid education (Live Better U)

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company-paid education (Live Better U) Why it’s worth a look: You’ll handle incoming shipments, organize the receiving area, and process damaged/clearance items while using forklifts and other equipment. Good fit if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and paid education while you work.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s only included once here.

Employer: Lewis Drug Stores

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level warehouse role where you pick, sort, and move product for store orders. Good for building experience with picking machines and fast-paced distribution work while learning the basics of warehouse operations.

Employer: Patterson Companies, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting hourly rate not listed; full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, 9 paid holidays + 2 floating, PTO starting at 120 hours/year, parental leave

Starting hourly rate not listed; Why it’s worth a look: You’ll pick, check, pack, and ship orders with a focus on accuracy and safety, sometimes using forklifts and scanners. Strong benefits and paid time off make this appealing if you want a long-term warehouse career.

Employer: Owens & Minor

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00PM–8:30PM + overtime

Pay: About $22.50/hour + shift differential for second shift

Perks: Medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k), paid leave, family and well-being programs

Medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k), paid leave, family and well-being programs Why it’s worth a look: You’ll run motorized equipment (cherry picker, reach truck, pallet jack) to receive, put away, pick, and ship medical products. Great if you like operating equipment, want afternoons/evenings, and prefer a healthcare-focused company.

Employer: Lineage

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift (weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Office-style logistics role where you’re the first contact for drivers, assign doors, track inbound/outbound loads, and enter data in the warehouse system. Good if you want to be in the action without heavy lifting, and you’re okay with cold or hot warehouse temps.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles and different shifts posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.