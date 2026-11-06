🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Dakota Dachshund Rescue (all-volunteer, foster-based)

(all-volunteer, foster-based) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Contact: (605) 310-8443

Jolene is described as a very sweet, independent girl who is looking for a home of her own. She’s currently in a foster home, since Dakota Dachshund Rescue does not have a physical shelter.

To meet Jolene, you’ll need to fill out an online adoption application on the rescue’s main website.

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bichon Frise / Shih Tzu mix

Bichon Frise / Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sioux Falls, SD)

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Oli is a sweet, spunky little guy who loves cuddles and play time. He currently lives with another dog and adores his dog friend, so a home with another friendly dog would likely make him very happy.

His owner has started potty training and crate training, and reports no concerns since adopting him from Minicritters. Due to unexpected medical issues, his person can’t give him the attention he deserves and is looking for a loving new home.

👉 Meet Oli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Texas Heeler / Labrador Retriever mix

Texas Heeler / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 2½ years old)

Adult (about 2½ years old) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sioux Falls, SD)

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Grace is a smart, affectionate, high-energy dog. She’s said to be a Lab/Blue Heeler mix. Her early life was tough: she spent about 6 months in a garage with 7 siblings and then 4 months at the Sioux Falls Humane Society before being adopted.

Her current family has worked with her a lot, including professional training, and she is pretty well trained with only occasional issues. She’ll do best with someone who can give her time, structure, and plenty of exercise.

👉 See more about Grace and how to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sioux Falls, SD and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these deserving pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.