🧑‍💼 Sioux Falls HR Jobs With Multiple Manager Openings

Sioux Falls is busy hiring for experienced HR leaders right now, especially in manufacturing and multi-site operations. If you’ve got 5+ years in HR and like being close to the action, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALCOM LLC

ALCOM LLC Location: Sioux Falls, SD (manufacturing plant)

(manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead HR for about 100 employees at ALCOM’s Sioux Falls trailer plant. You’ll handle talent acquisition, employee relations, performance management, compliance, training, and HRIS while partnering closely with plant leadership.

Why it stands out: Strong manufacturing focus, broad HR ownership, and a solid benefits package with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) match up to 4%, PTO, and 80 hours of holiday pay. Benefits kick in the 1st of the month after 30 days.

Also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same role at ALCOM, so just pick the site you like best to apply.

Employer: Morgan-fleming & Partners (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Sioux Falls, SD (multi-plant responsibility)

(multi-plant responsibility) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $100,000–$105,000 per year

Oversee HR across multiple Sioux Falls locations, including recruiting, payroll, benefits, compliance, LMS/training, and employee relations. You’ll manage HR, Payroll, and Learning & Development staff and act as a strategic partner to operations.

Why it stands out: Clear six-figure pay range, 401(k match up to 8%, plus strong benefits like health, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, EAP, FSA, tuition reimbursement, and more. Great fit if you want multi-site leadership and enjoy data, metrics, and process improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Sioux Falls HR roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.