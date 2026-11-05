🚌 Sioux Falls transportation jobs with multiple solid openings

Sioux Falls has a nice mix of driving and mechanic roles right now, from city jobs with set deadlines to high‑earning OTR gigs and local box truck routes.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, company driver

Salary: ~$96,500/year average , activity-based pay

, activity-based pay License: Class A, 3+ months experience

This semi-local dedicated route runs for a single customer, with frequent home time and lots of extra pay options (detention, stop pay, holiday pay, training pay). Comes with PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Note: Also posted here: duplicate listing – same role, one opening.

Employer: UPS

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours vary

Pay: $18.40/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in local neighborhoods. Very physical, outdoor work, flexible day-to-day scheduling, and a good way to get a foot in the door with a big-name employer.

Employer: Heiman Fire Equipment

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)

Hands-on shop role working on fire trucks, police, and EMS vehicles—installing lights, sirens, radios, and doing repairs. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and training, plus a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Thursday, November 19, 2026

City shop role doing repair, maintenance, and inspection on light and heavy-duty law enforcement vehicles and equipment. Requires ASE truck brake certification (or ability to get it within a year) and a Class B CDL with tanker within 120 days. Expect standby and extended hours during snow/ice events.

Same job also posted on Indeed: duplicate listing.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Operate heavy equipment like Cat D8 dozers, 836 compactors, excavators, haul trucks, and scrapers for city maintenance and landfill work. Needs 2+ years’ experience with construction/maintenance equipment and the ability to get a Class A CDL with tanker within 90 days.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Sioux Falls, runs across the U.S. & Canada

Type: Full-time, owner operator (solo & team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+/year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—a niche OTR job with all miles paid, detention pay, fuel permits/taxes and tolls covered, and a fuel price guarantee. Requires 2+ years Class A experience and a passport.

Employer: Load2Go Express

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (local routes)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $0.50/mile, about $100–$200/day, fuel card provided

Drive a 26’ box truck (no CDL needed) delivering Amazon freight to USPS offices around Sioux Falls. Home daily, 8–10 hour shifts starting between 2:00–5:30 a.m., with steady loads and a bonus for clean weigh-station inspections.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.