🚚 Sioux Falls Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Warehouse Roles

Sioux Falls has a steady flow of warehouse and logistics openings right now, from part-time weekend shifts to full-time roles with solid benefits.

Here are several supply chain and logistics positions hiring in Sioux Falls, SD:

Employer: Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: FULL-TIME (part-time schedule: Monday & Wednesday, 12 PM start )

FULL-TIME (part-time schedule: ) Pay: $22.50/hr + shift differential for second shift

Work in a healthcare distribution center using equipment like cherry pickers and pallet jacks to unload, put away, pick, and ship medical products. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, and more, in a busy but team-focused warehouse setting.

Employer: Wild Oak Boutique

Wild Oak Boutique Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: PART-TIME (weekends, minimum 8 hours each weekend )

PART-TIME (weekends, ) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Perfect if you want flexible weekend hours. You’ll pull and pack online orders, restock inventory, and keep the warehouse organized. Includes employee discounts, a flexible schedule, and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: FULL-TIME SkillBridge internship (for active-duty military)

FULL-TIME SkillBridge internship (for active-duty military) Pay: Unpaid (you keep receiving your military pay and benefits)

For active-duty service members in their final 12 months of service. Get hands-on exposure to supply chain, logistics, distribution, transportation, and operations leadership inside a national foodservice distributor, plus mentorship and networking to help you move into a civilian career.

Employer: Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Type: FULL-TIME, Monday–Friday

FULL-TIME, Monday–Friday Pay: Starting hourly rate listed as $0.00/hr in the posting (no clear wage provided)

Entry-level friendly role in a climate-controlled distribution center with a relaxed dress code. You’ll pick, check, and pack orders, and may train on forklifts. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, VTO, and internal advancement opportunities.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.