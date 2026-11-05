🔬 Sioux Falls Science & Research Roles With Multiple Openings

Sioux Falls is quietly becoming a hub for earth science, remote sensing, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into data, satellites, or safety science, there are some strong roles open right now.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off) Location: Near Sioux Falls, SD (USGS EROS Center) | Hybrid or Remote

(USGS EROS Center) | Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the science and technical direction for LANDFIRE at the USGS EROS Center. You’ll guide land-cover and vegetation mapping, fire ecology and behavior work, and remote sensing workflows, while coordinating across multiple national land-cover programs. Requires a Master’s in a related field and 10+ years in remote sensing/GIS/vegetation or fire science, plus U.S. citizenship and ability to pass a federal background check.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off) Location: Sioux Falls, SD (team anchored at USGS EROS) | Hybrid preferred or Fully Remote

(team anchored at USGS EROS) | Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Landsat 10 mission, focusing on “superspectral” data and new algorithms for Earth observation. You’ll build processing pipelines, support atmospheric correction and validation, and compare Landsat 10 with other multispectral/hyperspectral missions. Needs an advanced degree or equivalent experience in remote sensing/Earth science, 2–5 years recent remote sensing work, strong Python/MATLAB/R skills, and U.S. citizenship.

Employer: CJ Schwan’s

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (new 400,000 sq. ft. Asian-style food plant)

(new 400,000 sq. ft. Asian-style food plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$125,000 + ~10% annual bonus eligibility

Help build a best-in-class Process Safety Management (PSM) program from the ground up at a brand-new facility. You’ll own OSHA PSM and EPA RMP elements, lead hazard analyses and incident investigations (especially around ammonia refrigeration), and coach leaders on EHS compliance. Looking for a Bachelor’s in Safety/Environmental/Engineering (or similar) and 5+ years experience, ideally with ammonia systems and hazard evaluation methods like HAZOP and LOPA.

If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.