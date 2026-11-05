📣 Sioux Falls Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $60K–$100K+ Paths

Sioux Falls is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now—from foodservice and healthcare to ag, construction, and tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this week’s list has several strong options.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Sioux Falls, SD (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65K–$75K during training; commission after, top reps $100K+

Face-to-face food sales with local independent accounts, backed by Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and education assistance. Great fit if you have 6–12 months of sales or restaurant experience and want uncapped commission.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Location: Listed as Sioux Falls, SD (remote/field)

Listed as Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (10–15% on eligible services)

Inspect homes, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and earn commission on services—no pest control experience needed, paid training provided. Good for motivated, coachable sellers who like being out in the field.

Employer: Syngenta Crop Protection

Location: Sioux Falls, SD / Southeastern South Dakota territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes full benefits, 401(k) with match, profit sharing

Territory ag sales role calling on channel partners and growers, with up to 75% travel. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in ag/marketing/science and at least 2 years in agronomy or crop protection/seed.

Employer: Journey Group

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; offers competitive pay, annual bonus, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave

Lead business development for a major local construction group across healthcare, commercial, education, and more. Best for someone with 10+ years in construction BD/sales or project management and strong RFQ/RFP experience.

Employer: AT&T – Global Public Sector

Location: Remote, includes Sioux Falls, SD (no office requirement)

(no office requirement) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,800–$148,200 + up to $70,000 commission

High-level mobility sales into public sector and FirstNet accounts—strategy, RFPs, and major account management. You’ll need 5–10 years of telecom/mobility sales, ideally with AT&T public sector/FirstNet experience.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Listed with Sioux Falls, SD , but hiring is limited to specific states (see posting)

Listed with , but hiring is limited to specific states (see posting) Type: Full-time, remote

Pay: $45K base; typical $55K–$75K with commission; top agents $85K+

Inbound-only insurance sales with paid P&C licensing, 16–18 weeks paid training, and day-one benefits. Check the state list carefully to confirm if your location qualifies before applying.

Employer: St. Croix Hospice

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-driven healthcare sales, educating referral sources and communities about hospice and meeting admission/call targets. Good for someone with strong communication skills who wants mission-focused work.

Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Location: Supporting Sioux Falls, SD, NW Iowa, SW Minnesota

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $64,189–$108,868 + commission

Technical sales support role helping manufacturing customers improve machining processes and cut costs. Requires 2–5 years hands-on machining/metalworking experience and comfort traveling the region.

Employer: Mielke Oil Company, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (must live in territory)

Type: Full-time, remote/field

Pay: $60,000–$85,000 per year

Sell lubricants and related products to commercial, industrial, trucking, and automotive customers across the region. Comes with company-paid health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and more; needs 2+ years outside sales and ability to travel.

Employer: Mickelson & Company

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Based on experience

Blend of B2B marketing and sales support for a niche tax-credit advisory firm (railroad and renewable energy). You’ll create content, support outreach, and travel regularly to conferences—great for a strong writer who likes both strategy and events.

Employer: HDR

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (other regional cities also listed)

(other regional cities also listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level marketing role supporting proposals, client plans, content marketing, and internal communications for HDR’s water practice. Requires 2+ years relevant experience, strong writing, and InDesign + Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Convergint

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; includes PTO, 10 holidays, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, vehicle or reimbursement

Sell physical security integration, managed services, and maintenance programs while growing dedicated accounts. Good entry-to-mid level fit with 1–3 years sales experience and interest in tech/security.

Employer: Charlie Health

Location: Based in Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $65,000–$80,000 base + uncapped performance bonus

Community outreach and referral-partner sales for virtual mental health programs. You’ll be in the field 4–5 days/week meeting providers, schools, and families—ideal if you have 1–4 years sales experience and care about behavioral health access.

Employer: Syngenta Seeds

Location: North & South Dakota (influence role, includes Sioux Falls region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes full benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing

Lead dealer network growth for Golden Harvest across the Dakotas—recruiting, onboarding, and developing Seed Advisors. Best for someone with 5+ years ag sales/account development and strong influence skills.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.