🚔 Sioux Falls Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sioux Falls has some solid options right now if you like fast-paced work and keeping people and property safe. Here are a few public safety roles worth a look.

Employer: Kohl's

Kohl's Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $20.75/hour

Lead store safety and theft prevention efforts while working closely with store leaders and local law enforcement. You’ll investigate internal and external theft, run audits, train loss prevention staff, and help build a strong “honesty and control” culture in the store.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Metro Communications

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Day 1 Wage (2027): $28.53–$30.93/hour (based on 911 experience)

(based on 911 experience) Sign-on Bonus: $3,000

Shift Differential: $0.75/hour (2:00 p.m.–5:59 a.m., seven days a week)

Take 911 and emergency calls where every second counts, with a six-month paid training program and no prior experience required. This role offers strong wellness support, clear promotion paths (Shift Lead and Supervisor), and multiple testing phases before the next recruit class starting February 16, 2027.

Employer: Confidential transportation & logistics company

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (based on experience)

Lead fleet safety and DOT/FMCSA compliance for a growing logistics company, overseeing driver programs, accident prevention, audits, and safety training for a large CDL driver fleet. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in transportation safety and want to shape company-wide safety culture with solid benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.