💻 Sioux Falls IT: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now

Sioux Falls tech is buzzing right now—remote fintech, healthcare data, and classic mainframe work are all hiring. If you’re in IT, there’s a nice mix here from entry-level analytics to senior engineering.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote, based in Sioux Falls, SD (remote-first within U.S.)

(remote-first within U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $236,000 – $296,000/year (all other U.S. states range)

Lead backend engineering for Affirm’s new credit card products, with a big focus on AI, scalability, and technical strategy. Ideal if you have 10+ years experience, love setting architecture direction, and want strong pay plus equity and fully covered health benefits.

Employer: Sammons Financial Group Companies

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,158 – $158,663/year

Great fit for an IBM Z-Series mainframe pro who likes owning hardware/OS, tuning z/OS, and leading disaster recovery and security. You’ll mentor others, drive performance improvements, and get solid benefits, ESOP, 401(k), and real work–life balance (like Friday afternoons off).

Employer: Healthcare IT Leaders

Location: Remote (supporting a healthcare client; listed in Sioux Falls, SD)

Type: Contract (3 months)

Salary: Not listed

Short-term Epic Radiant contract focused on application support and a new interface project, including order mapping and workflow support. Perfect if you’re Epic Radiant certified with prior consulting experience and want a focused, remote project.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sioux Falls, SD – GSS National Campus, 4800 W 57th St

Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $24.00 – $38.50/hour (pay starts at $24 and rises with experience)

Entry-level friendly data analytics role on the HR Enterprise Data & Analytics team, turning workforce data into insights for leaders. Good for grads in data science, stats, business, or STEM who want to grow in healthcare with strong benefits and room to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles on the same careers page. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in tech.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.