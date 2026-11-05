🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants and venues are busy and hiring across the board. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This cook role keeps you in the heart of the action at a popular burger and brews spot. You’ll help keep guests happy, support the team, and work in a busy kitchen environment.

Employer: Sanford Health – Blue Rock Bar & Grill

Location: 4021 N Bobhalla Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Type: PRN / Part-time, varied shifts

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re at least 16 and want flexible hours. You’ll greet guests, manage the waitlist, help run food, bus tables, and keep the dining room flowing smoothly with on-the-job training.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar / Thrive Restaurant Group

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re ready to step into leadership. This assistant manager role comes with growth opportunities, paid time off, shift meals, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, and even relocation help for those who qualify.

Employer: Great Shots Golf

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $6.15/hour + tips

Serve guests at a high-energy golf entertainment venue with bays, dining, and events. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid training, food provided, and an employee discount.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, senior management

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume restaurant operation inside a busy travel stop. This role offers tuition assistance, PTO, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with up to 5% match, profit sharing, and a quarterly bonus program.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through and apply soon—hospitality roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.