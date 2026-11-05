👔 Sioux Falls Executive & Management: Multiple Openings This Week

Sioux Falls has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from clean energy to construction to entertainment. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: SunStrong Management

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (onsite, must be local)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the on-the-ground leader for a growing solar asset management company, acting as the daily link between SunStrong and its local vendor. This role is heavy on project/program management, executive communication, and process improvement, with strong benefits and occasional travel to Houston.

Employer: Dave & Buster's Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $54,192 – $63,755 + quarterly bonus

Lead the tech and games side of a busy restaurant/entertainment venue, managing game techs and keeping arcade and VR equipment in top shape. Expect a fast-paced, fun environment, long but lively shifts, and perks like free food, free gameplay, 401(k) match, and full health benefits.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (and other Midwest sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level construction management role for recent grads in construction management, engineering, or similar. You’ll support field operations, safety, quality, and project documentation while learning how large commercial projects actually get built.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (with travel/relocation possible)

Type: Full-time

Experience: 5+ years construction management

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex advanced facilities projects (data centers, industrial, manufacturing, etc.) from preconstruction through closeout. This is a high-responsibility role focused on safety, budgets, schedules, subcontractor management, and client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good leadership jobs in Sioux Falls tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.