🎓 Sioux Falls Education Jobs: Multiple Roles With Strong Community Impact

Sioux Falls has some solid education openings right now, especially if you like mentoring and community learning. Here are a couple of standout roles worth a look.

Employer: The University of South Dakota – Sanford School of Medicine

The University of South Dakota – Sanford School of Medicine Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Temporary, .10 FTE (12 months)

Salary: Approx. $22,000/year for .10 FTE

First review date: November 18, 2026 (open until filled)

Part-time academic role for a board-certified (or eligible) surgeon who wants to guide med students in a longitudinal integrated clerkship. You’ll advise students, oversee assessments, give feedback, and occasionally teach in clinic—great if you enjoy mentoring but don’t want a full‑time academic load.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls / Siouxland Libraries

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $3,486.40 – $3,868.00 biweekly (DOQ)

Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2026

Leadership role for an experienced librarian (MLS required) who loves community programs and outreach. You’ll run systemwide programming, manage a budget, supervise managers, and build partnerships to support lifelong learning and literacy across Siouxland Libraries.

(Also listed on Indeed as “Senior Librarian” with the same details.)

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—check the posting, polish your resume, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.