🛒 Sioux Falls Retail & Customer Service: Multiple Roles Up to $30/hr

Sioux Falls has a busy retail and customer service scene right now, from big box stores to hospital gift shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time options here.

Employer: Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $11.85–$23.57/hr + uncapped commission

Deliver wireless solutions, hit sales goals, and be the face of Verizon in-store. Comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1001 S Highline Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time, clarify with employer)

Help run daily store operations, lead associates, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked. Offers medical, retirement plans, educational assistance, and room to grow in discount retail.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Work the sales floor helping customers pick the right tech, do demos, and run the register. Includes competitive pay, strong employee discount, retirement resources, and PTO for eligible staff.

Employer: Menards

Location: East Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Support online order pickup and deliveries while helping customers on the floor. Perks include extra $3/hr on Sat/Sun, store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental, flexible scheduling, and promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: C & B Ag / C & B Equipment

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Field Support Office)

Type: Full-time

Handle inbound/outbound calls, emails, and texts supporting John Deere technology customers and dealerships. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401k with generous match, PTO, holidays, and strong internal promotion focus.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 3201 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $20–$28/hr + possible premiums

Work in the Tire & Battery Center doing tire/battery service and helping members. Includes health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3201 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22–$30/hr + possible premiums

Lead a team on the club floor, support membership sales, handle cash office tasks, and keep member service running smoothly. Comes with bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1535

Location: 3209 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $17–$30/hr + incentives & premiums

Greet customers, stock and zone general merchandise, and help in Hobbies & Home Improvement. Includes medical/vision/dental, 401(k), life insurance, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs for eligible staff.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $17/hr

Act as a keyholder helping run shifts, train associates, and keep the store fun and organized. Great fit if you like fast-paced, cute/variety retail and want leadership experience without full-time hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week for full benefits)

Pay: About $16–$20/hr

Blend front-end customer service with pharmacy support under a pharmacist’s supervision. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs for eligible employees.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: 1305 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57117

Type: Part-time / PRN, weekends (Sat & Sun 9:30am–4:30pm, every other weekend)

Pay: About $15–$22.50/hr

Run the hospital gift shop on weekends: ring up sales, help visitors pick gifts, deliver items to patient rooms, and manage light stocking. Nice option if you want purpose-driven work with limited, set hours.

Employer: Vervent

Location: 2700 S Lorraine Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $19.50–$21.50/hr + monthly incentives

Use your Spanish and English skills to support borrowers over the phone in a fintech call center. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with strong match, wellness activities, and pet insurance options.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Empire Mall)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $16.75–$20.10/hr

Lead the beauty side of the store: coach associates, keep visuals on point, and drive sales and service. Good fit if you love beauty/lingerie retail and want leadership plus benefits.

Employer: Lewis Drug Stores

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (Southgate)

Type: Full-time

Oversee a store department, from ordering and merchandising to customer service and cleanliness. Full-timers get medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters / Aerie

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Coach a team of sellers, drive fitting room and salesfloor results, and keep visuals on-brand. Perks include career growth, 40% off at AE & Aerie, and eligibility for health, retirement, and paid time off benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.