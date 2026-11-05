🔧 Sioux Falls Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sioux Falls has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from housekeeping to high-responsibility facility roles. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Touchmark at All Saints

Touchmark at All Saints Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. , rotating on-call weekends/holidays

, Monday–Friday, , rotating on-call weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep resident homes and common areas clean, healthy, and welcoming while building real relationships with seniors. Touchmark offers paid time off, health/dental/vision, bonuses, retirement plans, and education assistance for team members working 30+ hours per week.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5521 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate pressure-washing and exterior maintenance equipment to keep store exteriors, parking lots, and grounds clean and safe. Requires age 21+, a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and ability to work overnights and weekends; comes with health/vision/dental, bonus eligibility, Walmart discount, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: State of South Dakota – Department of the Military

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour days, Tue–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m. )

(four 10-hour days, ) Salary: $25.69 – $32.09 per hour, DOE

Lead day-to-day building and grounds maintenance for key military facilities, including Foss Field and other complexes. This role mixes hands-on work, supervising seasonal crews, and managing procurement, with strong state benefits like $0 premium employee health option, retirement, and generous leave; resume required and open until filled.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Blue Rock Bar & Grill / Sanford Sports Complex, Sioux Falls, SD

Address: 4021 N Bobhalla Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Type: Full-time , varied shifts , 40 hours/week

, , 40 hours/week Salary: Not listed

Oversee event setup, teardown, cleaning, and daily facility readiness for venues like the Sanford Pentagon, Fieldhouse, and outdoor fields. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years of event or facilities management; includes Sanford’s health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and generous time off.

Employer: Cennox

Location: Sioux Falls, SD + surrounding areas

Type: Full-time , field-based with travel

, field-based with travel Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation)

Travel around the region to clean, inspect, and maintain ATMs and bank equipment, handle light repairs, signage, and site checks. Comes with paid training, a company vehicle, tools, uniforms, smartphone, flexible schedule, medical/dental/vision/life insurance (after 60 days), and 401(k) eligibility after one year.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.