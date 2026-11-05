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🔧 Sioux Falls Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sioux Falls has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from housekeeping to high-responsibility facility roles. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Housekeeper – Full-Service Retirement Community
- Employer: Touchmark at All Saints
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., rotating on-call weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll keep resident homes and common areas clean, healthy, and welcoming while building real relationships with seniors. Touchmark offers paid time off, health/dental/vision, bonuses, retirement plans, and education assistance for team members working 30+ hours per week.
(USA) Technician, Facility Services – Power Washing / Exterior Services (DOT)
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 5521 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate pressure-washing and exterior maintenance equipment to keep store exteriors, parking lots, and grounds clean and safe. Requires age 21+, a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and ability to work overnights and weekends; comes with health/vision/dental, bonus eligibility, Walmart discount, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid education (Live Better U).
Building Maintenance Specialist (Sioux Falls Maintenance Supervisor)
- Employer: State of South Dakota – Department of the Military
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time (four 10-hour days, Tue–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.)
- Salary: $25.69 – $32.09 per hour, DOE
Lead day-to-day building and grounds maintenance for key military facilities, including Foss Field and other complexes. This role mixes hands-on work, supervising seasonal crews, and managing procurement, with strong state benefits like $0 premium employee health option, retirement, and generous leave; resume required and open until filled.
Lead Facilities Coordinator – Sanford Sports Complex
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Blue Rock Bar & Grill / Sanford Sports Complex, Sioux Falls, SD
- Address: 4021 N Bobhalla Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
- Type: Full-time, varied shifts, 40 hours/week
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee event setup, teardown, cleaning, and daily facility readiness for venues like the Sanford Pentagon, Fieldhouse, and outdoor fields. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years of event or facilities management; includes Sanford’s health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and generous time off.
Bank Equipment Technician – Field Service
- Employer: Cennox
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD + surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time, field-based with travel
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation)
Travel around the region to clean, inspect, and maintain ATMs and bank equipment, handle light repairs, signage, and site checks. Comes with paid training, a company vehicle, tools, uniforms, smartphone, flexible schedule, medical/dental/vision/life insurance (after 60 days), and 401(k) eligibility after one year.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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