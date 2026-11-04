🚚 Sioux Falls Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Warehouse & Logistics Roles

Sioux Falls has some solid options right now if you like fast-paced, hands-on work and keeping products moving. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lineage

Lineage Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact for delivery drivers, checking them in, assigning doors, and keeping records of inbound and outbound loads. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and don’t mind working in a warehouse environment that can be very cold or warm.

Employer: SpartanNash (Distribution/Warehouse)

(Distribution/Warehouse) Location: 1300 W Elkhorn St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and build customer orders in a busy grocery warehouse, using pallet jacks and working in dry, refrigerated, and freezer areas. Great if you like physical work, can lift up to 75 lbs with assistance, and want steady hours (including some weekends/holidays).

Employer: Border States (Electrical supply distributor)

(Electrical supply distributor) Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Intern/Volunteer (student or recent grad)

Salary: Pay range varies by skills, experience, and location

Application Deadline: Posted until filled

Hands-on internship where you rotate through warehouse, operations, sales, and delivery, learning how a large distribution branch runs. Good for students or new grads who want real-world experience in logistics and operations at a 100% employee-owned company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, duty, or benefit that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.