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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sioux City
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Sioux City, IA? These adoptable dogs are full of love and ready to join a forever family through the Siouxland Humane Society.
Lola Bell
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 252-2614
- Adoption fee: $165.00 (includes initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and free vet health exam)
Highlights:
- Good with children and other dogs
- Crate trained and still working on housetraining
- Very people-friendly and loves to cuddle
- Enjoys soaking up the sunshine
- Knows cute tricks like shake and high-five
- Even likes showers more than baths!
Lola Bell is a sweet cuddle bug who loves both playtime and snuggle time. If you want a friendly companion who enjoys learning tricks and hanging out by your side, she could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Lola Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 252-2614
- Adoption fee: Not listed (call shelter for details)
Highlights:
- House-trained and crate-trained
- Loves kids, cats, and other dogs
- Described as sweet and playful
- Has beautiful eyes and a loving personality
- Fun-loving and sure to bring love, laughter, and happiness to her home
Luna sounds like a wonderful fit for a busy family or a home with other pets. She’s already trained and social, making her an easy and joyful addition.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinnabon
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 252-2614
- Adoption fee: $195.00 (includes initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and free vet health exam)
Highlights:
- Very sweet and affectionate
- Ready to share love and happiness with her new family
- Looking for her forever home where she can be cherished
Cinnabon lives up to her name—she’s a little bundle of sweetness hoping for someone to give her a happy ending and a cozy place to call home.
👉 Meet Cinnabon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sioux City, IA, please consider visiting the Siouxland Humane Society or giving them a call at (712) 252-2614 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.