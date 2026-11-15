Looking for a new four-legged friend in Sioux City, IA? These adoptable dogs are full of love and ready to join a forever family through the Siouxland Humane Society.

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society

Phone: (712) 252-2614

Adoption fee: $165.00 (includes initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and free vet health exam)

Highlights:

Good with children and other dogs

and Crate trained and still working on housetraining

and still working on housetraining Very people-friendly and loves to cuddle

and loves to cuddle Enjoys soaking up the sunshine

Knows cute tricks like shake and high-five

and Even likes showers more than baths!

Lola Bell is a sweet cuddle bug who loves both playtime and snuggle time. If you want a friendly companion who enjoys learning tricks and hanging out by your side, she could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Lola Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society

Phone: (712) 252-2614

Adoption fee: Not listed (call shelter for details)

Highlights:

House-trained and crate-trained

and Loves kids , cats , and other dogs

, , and Described as sweet and playful

and Has beautiful eyes and a loving personality

and a loving personality Fun-loving and sure to bring love, laughter, and happiness to her home

Luna sounds like a wonderful fit for a busy family or a home with other pets. She’s already trained and social, making her an easy and joyful addition.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society

Phone: (712) 252-2614

Adoption fee: $195.00 (includes initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and free vet health exam)

Highlights:

Very sweet and affectionate

and affectionate Ready to share love and happiness with her new family

and with her new family Looking for her forever home where she can be cherished

Cinnabon lives up to her name—she’s a little bundle of sweetness hoping for someone to give her a happy ending and a cozy place to call home.

👉 Meet Cinnabon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sioux City, IA, please consider visiting the Siouxland Humane Society or giving them a call at (712) 252-2614 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.