Sioux City is busy in healthcare right now, especially for nurses and therapists open to travel work. If you’re looking to boost your income or try a new setting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day/evening shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day/evening shifts) Specialty: Med Surg RN

Med Surg RN Start date: 12/07/2026

Pay: $2,361 per week (estimate)

This is a solid Med Surg travel contract with steady hours and strong perks like weekly pay, housing options, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Specialty: OR / Operating Room RN

OR / Operating Room RN Start date: 12/07/2026

Pay: $2,635 per week (estimate)

Great fit if you have OR experience and want weekday day shifts, plus travel perks like private housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and company-paid life and disability insurance.

Employer: Malone Healthcare – Nursing

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Specialty: Occupational Therapist

Occupational Therapist Start date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,567 per week (estimate)

OT travelers get guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and a strong benefits mix: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE support, license reimbursement, and even pet insurance.

Employer: UnityPoint Health

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM + rotating on-call/weekends)

This role is for RNs who like one-on-one patient time in the home, building care plans and doing full assessments. UnityPoint offers a strong benefits package with PTO, 401(k) match, health/dental, tuition help, Daily Pay access, and even pet insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer or agency has similar openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.