Sioux City is busy on the roads and rails right now. If you’ve got a CDL or transportation experience, there are some strong options worth a look.

Employer: Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a CDL Class A truck on a set route, picking up raw materials and returning to the plant. Good fit if you want steady work, care about safety, and like being home in the same area instead of long OTR runs.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Sioux City, IA (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$37/hour (based on experience)

Protect work crews on active rail lines and keep projects safe and on schedule. This role is great if you have 2+ years railroad/MOW experience, don’t mind 50–85% travel, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays).

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Based in Sioux City, IA – OTR across U.S. & Canada

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events instead of typical freight. All miles are paid, there’s a $5,000/week minimum average, fuel support, and paid tolls/permits—ideal if you’re an experienced owner operator with a passport who wants high earnings and unique routes.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.