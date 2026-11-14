Sioux City’s plants are busy and still hiring. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, there are several solid production jobs open right now.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $22.30/hr + $1.00/hr 2nd shift differential

Smithfield runs a large pork processing plant, and this role operates meat cutting/packaging machines on a busy production line. Expect physically demanding work in cold or warm areas, with overtime possible and access to health insurance, retirement benefits, and education support.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Work with knives and hand tools to trim and process meat on the line. This is a good fit if you’re steady on your feet, have strong hand–eye coordination, and don’t mind cold, wet, and fast-moving production work with overtime when needed.

Employer: Palmer Candy Company

Palmer Candy Company Location: Sioux City, IA (Bluff St Facility)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, some Fri/Sat as needed)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Run a candy production line, help with packaging, quality checks, and basic equipment cleaning. Great if you have prior machine experience, like steady day shifts, and want to work around confectionery products instead of heavy industry.

Employer: Sabre Industries / Sabre Industries, Inc.

Sabre Industries / Sabre Industries, Inc. Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Inspect steel poles and hardware for a major utility/telecom manufacturer. You’ll read blueprints, check welds and dimensions, and document results—ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with measuring tools, and have (or want) experience in weld/steel quality control.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.