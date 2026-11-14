Sioux City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both travelers and local clinicians. If you want good pay or a more flexible schedule, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026

| , , starting Pay: $1,904 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Why it’s appealing: Night-shift travel role with steady hours and strong support from a woman-owned agency. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, pet insurance, and weekly pay.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week , 8-hr shifts , 13 weeks starting 11/16/2026

| , , starting Pay: $2,020 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Why it’s appealing: Outpatient PT with guaranteed hours and big-agency perks like free private housing or housing allowance, day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, license reimbursement, and a chance to earn a free tropical vacation.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time Travel | 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day/night shifts , 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026

| , , starting Pay: $2,635 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Why it’s appealing: High-paying OR RN contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Offers day-1 medical/dental/vision, weekly pay, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , 13 weeks starting 11/23/2026

| , , starting Pay: $1,631 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Why it’s appealing: Solid PTA travel pay with a recruiter team focused on smooth onboarding. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Wheelock and Associates Dentistry

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time , 33–40 hrs/week , in-office

, , in-office Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Stable dental office role with three-day weekends and hands-on work in general and specialty dentistry. Requires at least 1 year of dental assisting experience and offers health insurance, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, uniform allowance, and employee discount.

Employer: Village Caregiving

Location: Sioux City, IA (home visits)

Type: PRN / Flexible schedule

Pay: $60/hour , up to 2 hours per client assessment

, up to Why it’s appealing: Great side-gig or flexible option for RNs who like one-on-one home visits. You’ll do assessments, care plans, and caregiver training with control over your schedule and local travel only.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many agencies can line up similar roles nearby or on different dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.