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Sioux City
🏥 Sioux City healthcare jobs with multiple flexible, high-pay roles
13 days ago
Sioux City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both travelers and local clinicians. If you want good pay or a more flexible schedule, these openings are worth a look.
Travel Medical Technologist – $1,904/week
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026
- Pay: $1,904 per week (estimate from agency)
- Why it’s appealing: Night-shift travel role with steady hours and strong support from a woman-owned agency. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, pet insurance, and weekly pay.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,020/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts, 13 weeks starting 11/16/2026
- Pay: $2,020 per week (estimate from agency)
- Why it’s appealing: Outpatient PT with guaranteed hours and big-agency perks like free private housing or housing allowance, day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, license reimbursement, and a chance to earn a free tropical vacation.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room – $2,635/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time Travel | 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day/night shifts, 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,635 per week (estimate from agency)
- Why it’s appealing: High-paying OR RN contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Offers day-1 medical/dental/vision, weekly pay, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,631/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13 weeks starting 11/23/2026
- Pay: $1,631 per week (estimate from agency)
- Why it’s appealing: Solid PTA travel pay with a recruiter team focused on smooth onboarding. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.
Dental Assistant – Full Time, 3-Day Weekends
- Employer: Wheelock and Associates Dentistry
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time, 33–40 hrs/week, in-office
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Stable dental office role with three-day weekends and hands-on work in general and specialty dentistry. Requires at least 1 year of dental assisting experience and offers health insurance, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, uniform allowance, and employee discount.
PRN Registered Nurse (RN) – $60/hour Home Visits
- Employer: Village Caregiving
- Location: Sioux City, IA (home visits)
- Type: PRN / Flexible schedule
- Pay: $60/hour, up to 2 hours per client assessment
- Why it’s appealing: Great side-gig or flexible option for RNs who like one-on-one home visits. You’ll do assessments, care plans, and caregiver training with control over your schedule and local travel only.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many agencies can line up similar roles nearby or on different dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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