Sioux City retail is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people or staying active on your feet. Here are a few flexible, part-time roles hiring locally.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Part-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Keep shelves full and organized while most of the city sleeps. This role is great if you like physical work, staying busy, and being part of a tight overnight team. No prior experience needed — Hy-Vee will train you.

Alternate posting of the same role: Overnight Stocker (Indeed)

Employer: Carter's

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help parents and grandparents shop for baby and kids’ clothes at a well-known brand. This role is customer-focused, offers a 30% employee discount, and has schedules that can flex around school or other jobs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.