🚧 Gordon Drive Viaduct closing for a week starting Nov. 18

The Gordon Drive Viaduct in Sioux City will be closed for about one week starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. Crews need this closure so engineers can do a structural check of the bridge ahead of a larger reconstruction project planned for 2027.

During the closure, follow the marked detour:

Eastbound: Virginia St → 5th St east → Iowa St north → 6th St east → South Fairmount St south back to Gordon Dr.

Virginia St → east → Iowa St north → east → South Fairmount St south back to Gordon Dr. Westbound: South Fairmount St north → 6th St west → Virginia St south back to Gordon Dr.

Plan extra time for your drive and use caution in the work zone. Fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

For live updates, use 511ia.org, call 511 (in Iowa) or 800-288-1047, or use the Iowa 511 app. Questions? Contact Sarah Tracy, 712-274-5831, [email protected].