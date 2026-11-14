Sioux City has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. All of these kitties are waiting at the Siouxland Humane Society and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society

Phone: (712) 252-2614

Adoption fee: $55.00

Why you’ll love Jackson:

Described as a sweet older gentleman , a real lovebug and purr machine

, a real and Litterbox trained and front declawed

and Very patient and loving with children

Respectful of dogs’ space and has lived with other cats

and has Enjoys playing with jingle balls and getting scratches at the base of his tail

Included with adoption: Initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and a free vet health exam.

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Female

Primary color: Silver Tabby

Secondary color: Tortoiseshell

Weight: 7 lbs

Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society

Phone: (712) 252-2614

Adoption fee: $75.00

What we know about Penelope:

Good with other cats and kids

Loves to play and enjoys treats

and enjoys Young, active, and looking for her forever family

Included with adoption: Initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and a free vet health exam. She has been fed Royal Canin cat food, donated by Royal Canin.

👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Primary color: Black

Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society

Phone: (712) 252-2614

Adoption fee: $75.00

What makes Vanellope special:

Has fur that “feels like the softest blanket”

Big eyes and soft purrs that are hard to resist

and that are hard to resist Good with other cats and kids

Hoping to be the newest addition to a loving family

Included with adoption: Initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and a free vet health exam. She has been fed Royal Canin cat food, donated by Royal Canin.

👉 Meet Vanellope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sioux City, IA, consider visiting the Siouxland Humane Society or calling (712) 252-2614 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.