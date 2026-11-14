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🐱 Sweet Sioux City Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Sioux City has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. All of these kitties are waiting at the Siouxland Humane Society and are ready to meet you.
Jackson
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Senior
Gender: Male
Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society
Phone: (712) 252-2614
Adoption fee: $55.00
Why you’ll love Jackson:
- Described as a sweet older gentleman, a real lovebug and purr machine
- Litterbox trained and front declawed
- Very patient and loving with children
- Respectful of dogs’ space and has lived with other cats
- Enjoys playing with jingle balls and getting scratches at the base of his tail
Included with adoption: Initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and a free vet health exam.
👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penelope
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Gender: Female
Primary color: Silver Tabby
Secondary color: Tortoiseshell
Weight: 7 lbs
Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society
Phone: (712) 252-2614
Adoption fee: $75.00
What we know about Penelope:
- Good with other cats and kids
- Loves to play and enjoys treats
- Young, active, and looking for her forever family
Included with adoption: Initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and a free vet health exam. She has been fed Royal Canin cat food, donated by Royal Canin.
👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vanellope
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Primary color: Black
Shelter: Siouxland Humane Society
Phone: (712) 252-2614
Adoption fee: $75.00
What makes Vanellope special:
- Has fur that “feels like the softest blanket”
- Big eyes and soft purrs that are hard to resist
- Good with other cats and kids
- Hoping to be the newest addition to a loving family
Included with adoption: Initial vaccines, worming, microchip with registration, and a free vet health exam. She has been fed Royal Canin cat food, donated by Royal Canin.
👉 Meet Vanellope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sioux City, IA, consider visiting the Siouxland Humane Society or calling (712) 252-2614 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.