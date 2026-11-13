Sioux City is busy with infrastructure and plant work right now, and that means solid openings for engineers and techs who like hands-on problem solving.

Here are several strong roles in architecture & engineering worth a look:

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Sioux City, IA (on-site production facility)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $38.05–$40.90/hour + $1.00/hour 2nd shift differential

Maintain and improve plant electrical and automation systems in a large food production facility. Great fit if you know Allen-Bradley/Rockwell, can read electrical schematics, and like troubleshooting PLCs, networks, and servers while earning strong hourly pay and full benefits.

Employer: Automatic Systems Co.

Location: Sioux City, IA (remote role with travel in Iowa & Midwest)

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role leading PLC/HMI programming and SCADA projects for municipal water and wastewater systems. Ideal if you have 10+ years in industrial automation, enjoy commissioning in the field, and want to work on critical public infrastructure with solid benefits and regular (30–45%) travel.

Employer: PKG Contracting

Location: Sioux City, IA, US (field-based construction sites)

Type: Full-time

Support Project Managers on water and wastewater treatment facility builds. You’ll interpret plans, help with estimates and subcontracts, coordinate vendors, and assist with layout and commissioning—great for someone with a Civil/Environmental/Construction Management degree who wants to grow in heavy civil work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.